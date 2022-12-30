4 of KZN's most wanted suspects killed in shootout with police

JOHANNESBURG - Four of KwaZulu-Natal's most wanted suspects have been killed in a dramatic shootout with police in Mariannhill, west of Durban.

The police said that on Thursday afternoon they were following up on intelligence around a gang that was allegedly involved in a spate of murders in the province, when they spotted the suspects travelling in a white vehicle.

When the police tried to pull them over, they opened fire.

Four suspects were fatally wounded during the ensuing exchange.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker: "Preliminary police investigations have confirmed that the suspects were on the list of the most wanted for cases such as murder, attempted murder, hijackings, armed robberies and extortion among an avalanche of other serious and violent crimes."

Police recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, a suspected stolen vehicle and ink-stained bank notes.

An inquest docket has been opened.

"No police officer was injured during the gun battle and all role players, including the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), were summoned to the scene for further investigations."