3 suspects set to appear in court over Khayelitsha kidnapping

The suspects were nabbed following the discovery of the body of a forty-eight-year-old Chinese man in the area on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Three people arrested in connection with an apparent case of kidnapping and extortion in Khayelitsha are expected to make their first appearance in the local magistrate's court on Friday.

The suspects were nabbed following the discovery of the body of a 48-year-old Chinese man in the area on Monday.

His 52-year-old brother was found in a serious condition along Swartklip Road in the same community late Wednesday night, and transported to hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows the men were abducted in the Mowbray area last Thursday.

The kidnappers later apparently contacted their relatives and demanded cash in exchange for their safe return.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said they also instructed the family members to refrain from alerting police.

"However, police immediately activated the multi-disciplinary team to probe the disappearance of the brothers, the resilience paid off when they arrested the trio and took them in for interrogation in. They will appear in court and they face charges of murder, attempted murder, as well as kidnapping and extortion."