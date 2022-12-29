Zuma in 2022: The year the former president refused to settle any legal battles

From his corruption trial to the private prosecution he launched against the lead prosecutor on his case, to his battle to wriggle out of the 15 months imprisonment he was slapped with for contempt of court - none of these matters have been finalised yet.

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma kept the courts busy in 2022, with 2023 promising more of the same from the former president.

From his corruption trial to the private prosecution he launched against the lead prosecutor on his case, to his battle to wriggle out of the 15 months imprisonment he was slapped with for contempt of court - none of these matters have been finalised yet.

Heading into 2023, it means these matters will continue to be a regular feature on the country’s court rolls.

Kicking off the New Year with a bang, Zuma’s corruption case is set to return to the Pietermaritzburg High Court in January.

Judge Piet Koen is expected to hand down the judgment on whether he would continue hearing the case or recuse himself.

This is after Zuma launched a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan over what he claimed was the leaking of confidential medical records.

Koen previously weighed in on the issue and considered whether he should step aside from the case.

Then, in February, the private prosecution returns to court for what is expected to be a postponement, pending the outcomes of applications from Downer and Maughan to have the case quashed.

In the meantime, Zuma’s medical parole matter is also expected to come before the Constitutional Court in 2023.

The Pretoria High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal both ruled former prisons boss Arthur Fraser’s decision to grant him parole was unlawful.

The case is headed to the apex court, with a date for hearing yet to be set down.