Walus released on parole: One of 2022's controversial judicial decision

The Constitutional Court ordered his release on parole in November.

JOHANNESBURG - Janusz Walus, the man that killed South African Communist Party (SACP) secretary-general Chris Hani will see 2023 as a free man for the first time in almost three decades.

This was after the Constitutional Court ordered his release on parole in November.

The lead-up to his release proved a rocky one.

It was marked by widespread protests, a bold rescission application from Hani’s widow - Limpho - and the SACP.

Walus was also stabbed in prison.

In the end, the Constitutional Court’s word was final, and the authorities were left with no choice but to free Walus.

However, the backlash to its ruling was swift and severe.

The SACP called it "sickeningly disappointing" and Limpho said she felt the court failed her.

In the days that followed, there were protests at the Constitutional Court, the Kgosi Mampuru Prison - where Walus was being held - and on the N1 freeway.

Threats even came from the Economic Freedom Fighters to march on Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s house.

And just before the deadline of his release - which was initially ten days from the date of the court’s order - Walus was stabbed in prison.

This saw his release being delayed while the authorities waited on doctors to give him the green light.

Ultimately, Walus was freed on 7 December.

This may not be the end of the matter, however, with the SACP and Limpho having indicated that they were turning to the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, after the Constitutional Court dismissed their application for a rescission.

How this bid will pan out, remains to be seen.