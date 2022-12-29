Third suspect in alleged Christmas Day racial attack granted R20,000 bail

Fourty-eight-year-old Kobus Klassen appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The third suspect in the alleged racially motivated attack at the Maselspoort Resort & Conference Centre was granted bail of R20,000.

Klaasen was arrested on Wednesday after a viral video surfaced on social media earlier in the week.

He was among a group of white people seen attacking two black teens at the resort on Christmas Day.

It's understood the teens were told the communal pool was reserved for white people.

Klaasen faces a charge of attempted murder, a schedule five offence, for his part in the attack of the Nakedi brothers at the resort.

He will also have to answer to common assault and crimen injuria charges.

His legal representative told the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court that he wasn't a flight risk and had no plans of absconding before the finalisation of the legal matter.

The businessman has no pending cases and no previous convictions.

Free State National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said that the state didn't oppose bail.

"He must not threaten the witnesses and he must hand over his passport to the investigating officer."

Klaasen will be back in court on January 2023, where he will join co-accused 33-year-old Johan Nel and 47-year-old Jan van der Westhuizen.