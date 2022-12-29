Third suspect expected in court over Maselspoort resort attack
Three people have been arrested for the attack on two black teens at the Maselspoort Resort in Bloemfontein during Christmas celebrations.
JOHANNESBURG - A 48-year-old man is set to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday morning for the alleged racially motivated attack on two black teens at the Maselspoort Resort.
The suspect faces a number of charges, including attempted murder.
He is among a group of three men accused of denying the teen brothers access to a communal pool they claimed was reserved for white people.
Two of the men, 33-year-old Johan Nel and 47-year-old Jan van der Westhuizen, have already appeared in court on charges of common assault and crimen injuria.
Free State police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said that they were released with a warning.
"The matter was postponed to 25 January 2023."
The third suspect, a 48-year-old man, will only be named after Thursday's court appearance.
Meanwhile, Free State MEC for Tourism Makalo Mohale has added to growing calls for the speedy prosecution of the three suspects arrested for the alleged racist attack at the resort.
Mohale's calls follow the arrest of the trio who were among a group of white men seen in a video confronting two black siblings at the resort pool.
Diversity expert, Veronica King, meanwhile said that the lack of inclusivity in some parts of the country was worrying.
"I think the surprise is that it does appear that the over-confidence and sense of ownership that white people still have is a problem. I think there is still the perception that white people are innocent and a black person is always guilty and so even when we do complain, there is always extensive inquiry and investigations that happen before action is taken."