Third suspect expected in court over Maselspoort resort attack

Three people have been arrested for the attack on two black teens at the Maselspoort Resort in Bloemfontein during Christmas celebrations.

JOHANNESBURG - A 48-year-old man is set to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday morning for the alleged racially motivated attack on two black teens at the Maselspoort Resort.

The suspect faces a number of charges, including attempted murder.

He is among a group of three men accused of denying the teen brothers access to a communal pool they claimed was reserved for white people.

Three people have been arrested for the attack on two black teens at the Maselspoort Resort in Bloemfontein during Christmas celebrations.

Two of the men, 33-year-old Johan Nel and 47-year-old Jan van der Westhuizen, have already appeared in court on charges of common assault and crimen injuria.