South Africans getting poorer & power cuts a major contributor - Roodt

Chief economist and director at the Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt, said that according to his calculations, the South African economy cannot grow faster than at a rate of about 1.5%.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief economist and director at the Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt, said that South Africans have been getting poorer over the past 10 years and that power cuts were a major contributing factor.

The rolling blackouts recently intensified, with Eskom battling to keep the lights on as a result of a lack of generating capacity due to repeated breakdowns among other problems. It’s been escalated to stage 6 twice since September.

Roodt’s comments come in the wake of the country's largest fast-food chain, KFC, this week announcing that it was temporarily closing some of its stores and that some menu items might not be available in others because of the power cuts.

This has raised concerns about the effects on business.

Roodt said that according to his calculations, the South African economy cannot grow faster than at a rate of about 1.5%.

"To put that in perspective, the South African population is growing at about 1.5%. That means if we succeed in growing the economy at 1.5%, then we're not going to make progress on a per capita basis. And in fact, if you stand back a little and see what’s been happening for the past 10 years or so, then we’ve been getting poorer over the past 10 years on a per capita basis. One of the major contributors to this is a lack of electricity."

He said that low economic growth, coupled with sky-high unemployment rates and rising costs of living, leads to social tensions.

"Now we have an election around the corner and I am very concerned what 2023 is going to look like because it all comes down to one thing - economic growth - and economic growth is just not happening," Roodt said.