Social grants on track to be paid on time in January - Sassa

Sassa has assured its social grant beneficiaries that they can expect their payments at the start of the new year.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Association (Sassa) said that beneficiaries can expect their social grants to be paid on time in January.

This comes after the R350 COVID-19 social relief of distress grant was apparently not paid on time this month.

However, Sassa said that it was on track with disbursal arrangements and grant payments can be expected from 3 January.

This comes after a rocky year of Sassa failing to meet payment deadlines for the COVID-19 social relief of distress grant of R350.

Outraged beneficiaries called on the Social Development Department to address the failures in August and again in November when Sassa also delayed payments due to the Post Office's system glitches.

However, Sassa is adamant that January payments will take place timeously, with retirement grants to be paid on the third, followed by disability grants on the fourth and child support grants on the fifth.