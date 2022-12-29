SAA anticipates no jet fuel supply issues going into 2023

This comes after thousands of travellers were left stranded at the O.R. Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - As 2023 approaches, South African Airways (SAA) said that no delays attributable to jet fuel supply are anticipated.

This comes after thousands of travellers were left stranded at the O.R. Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, following a technical issue with the main supply valve that provided fuel to the area where the aircraft was parked.

This caused delays to domestic and international departures.

SAA said that although this mainly affected O.R. Tambo International Airport, it also caused delays in Cape Town and Durban.

However, it said flights were now fully operational.

Meanwhile, Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Transport said Acsa should adopt an effective communication approach to keep clients updated.

The committee said situations like Wednesday's one tend to cause panic and the company should have communicated better.

While Parliament welcomed the assurance from Acsa that the glitch that left over 25, 000 people stranded at the airport was resolved, it criticised the company for not properly communicating its challenge with the passengers.

The committee said a technical glitch shouldn’t have resulted in frustrating clients, adding that all it required was communication.

The company needed to guard against unnecessary panic and uncertainty, said the committee.