Rainy weather, thunderstorms expected into Friday in Gauteng - SAWS

The weather service says the rainy weather is expected to persist into Friday, with a high chance of thunderstorms.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says more rainfall can be expected throughout Thursday, with a 60% chance of rain and thundershowers.

Gauteng residents woke up to thunderstorms and heavy showers, leading to poor visibility on the roads.

"So Gauteng will see 60% of showers and thundershowers and there's also a risk of severe thunderstorms that could be associated with localised flooding and some strong winds," said forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng.