Operations at OR Tambo International Airport back on track - Acsa

Flights were delayed on Wednesday - some for more than three hours - after they were grounded due to a technical problem.

JOHANNESBURG - The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said that it was business as usual at OR Tambo International Airport after passengers were left stranded on Wednesday.

The company said that it had challenges moving fuel from a storage facility to the fuel pumping system and this caused major delays.

Acsa has assured travellers that it had enough jet fuel supply to last for days.

Spokesperson Terence Delomoney said that operations were back on track.

"We are open for business and we have a stable fuel supply system in place."