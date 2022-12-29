NSRI appeals to bathers to swim at beaches protected by lifeguards

Police divers will return to the water to try and find a 14-year-old boy who was swept out to sea off Gqeberha on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The holidays have been treacherous for some beachgoers.

On Thursday, police divers will return to the water to try and find a 14-year-old boy who was swept out to sea off Gqeberha on Tuesday.

And then in George, the National Sea Rescue Institute's (NSRI's) Craig Lambinon said a 26-year-old man failed to return from a swim in Victoria Bay.

"NSRI are appealing to bathers around the coast to swim at beaches protected by lifeguards. Anglers fishing along the shoreline should stay a safe distance from the shore. Inland recreational water users should be cautious of rapidly flowing rivers and don't try to cross rivers in flood and avoid crossing over low-lying rovers submerged at flood-affected rivers."