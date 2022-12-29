No need for special council sitting on Boksburg blast - Ekurhuleni's Campbell

Campbell was responding to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Ekurhuleni caucus leader Nkuleleko Dunga, who called on the council Speaker to reconvene council following the Christmas Eve explosion that claimed 27 lives.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell said that there was no need for a special council sitting on the Boksburg explosion as interventions were at an advanced stage.

The Ekurhuleni council is currently in recess and is set to meet again on 26 January.

Campbell said that emergency services had been on site since Sunday and the municipality would be using its emergency discretionary fund for road and infrastructure repairs.

She said that that the bridge and the railway line where the explosion happened were the responsibility of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and provincial government.

"Investigations have already started through SAPS, EMPD, DEMS, so all the collaboration has already started and are already far in the process already. What we will be doing is sending to all the leaders of all the parties in Ekurhuleni a progress report so that all the parties are up to date of what arrangements have been made already."