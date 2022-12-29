Nehawu calls for relief of healthcare workers who witnessed Boksburg blast

The death toll from the Christmas Eve explosion currently stands at 27, including nine healthcare workers from the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital - located near the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU) has called on government to temporarily relieve healthcare workers who witnessed the fatal Boksburg explosion.

The death toll from the Christmas Eve explosion currently stands at 27, including nine healthcare workers from the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital - located near the scene.

The explosion happened when a truck transporting gas liquid got stuck under a low-lying bridge on Railway Street.

Nehawu's Ekurhuleni Chairperson, Sibusiso Valashiya said healthcare workers who survived the Boksburg explosion have not been given sufficient time to heal from the traumatic experience.

"Just yesterday, others when they went to work, I mean they relived what happened on Sunday, so for us, we are equally disappointed in the manner in which at least here the Premier and MEC are treating this matter."

Valashiya said it is inhuman that healthcare workers are expected to work after having lost so many of their colleagues.

"They should put employees first, temporarily close the hospital - redirect the patients that are there and staff that are able to work to other institutions around so that at least we allow the process of rebuilding."

The Department of Human Settlement and Infrastructure said it will take over R18 million to repair the damages to the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital caused by the explosion.

RELATED: