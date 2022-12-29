Musician Mampintsha to be buried on Friday

The 40-year-old suffered a stroke two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN – Family and friends of Mandla Maphumulo, affectionately known as Mampintsha, will bid their final farewell to the musician and producer with a memorial service on Thursday at the eThekwini Community Church.

The funeral service for the 40-year-old will take place at the Durban International Convention Centre on Friday.

Mampintsha suffered a stroke two weeks ago and was hospitalised.

His former manager, Lindokuhle Buthelezi, also known as Dogg Dbn, said the star’s health progressively got worse before he died.

Mampintsha passed away on Christmas eve.

The Umlilo hit maker, was part of the kwaito music group Big Nuz and started his own record label, West Ink Records in 2016.

He signed popular artists such as his now-wife Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane, and DJ Thukzin.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has reacted with shock, sadness and disbelief at the untimely passing of Gqom star and music icon Mandla Maphumulo, popularly known as Mampintsha. #RIPMampintsha pic.twitter.com/RbwOimuf0D ' KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) December 24, 2022

In a statement, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said that the entertainment industry is poorer without Mampintsha, who put the province on the entertainment map with his music and recording label.

Meanwhile, the KZN government has reportedly offered to pay half of the funeral costs and provide the family with socio-psychological support.

Mampintsha leaves behind his wife and son.