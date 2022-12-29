Mbalula says ANC to give comprehensive response to vote-buying claims

Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, speaking to Eyewitness News, said that the ANC had to first finish off its conference before making a full assessment of how it played out.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-elected secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that the African National Congress (ANC) would give a comprehensive response to claims of vote-buying being a major factor at its 55th national conference.

While a letter from a delegate in eThekwini has been dismissed, re-elected chairperson Gwede Mantashe recently told local media house that he was aware of party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s advisor, Bejani Chauke, who lost out in the race to become treasurer-general, was using money to try win over delegates.

The ANC's internal contests have always been marred by allegations of vote-buying, with the electoral committee being set up to manage the role of money in party affairs.

Ramaphosa’s 2017 rise to the seat of power happened through the role of big business in his campaign, leading to the CR17 bank statement saga.

"We will not respond now. We're not shying away from [that] because that will constitute part of the evaluation of how the conference went and how it was convened, what other issues need attention to inform our future organisation and what are the issues that require steps and consequence management."