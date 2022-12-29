MALAIKA MAHLATSI: Boksburg explosion a crisis of SA’s destroyed railway network

OPINION

This past weekend, the country watched in complete horror as videos of a gas tank explosion in the suburb of Boksburg in the City of Ekurhuleni went viral on social media. On Saturday morning, the tanker became stuck under a subway bridge in Railway Street. Due to the friction caused as it attempted to negotiate the low bridge, it caught alight and exploded. The explosion resulted in the bridge being completely ripped off and collapsing.

The damage to infrastructure extended far beyond the bridge. OR Tambo Memorial Hospital, located nearby, suffered significant structural damage, with the emergency and accident units, as well as the X-ray department, being the most affected areas. Debris strewn across the road following the explosion gave a glimpse to the vehicles that were damaged. As of Thursday morning, 27 fatalities have been recorded. Ten of those killed are staff members of OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

While an investigation into the explosion is still underway, there has been speculation about its cause. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) contends that the driver of the gas tanker is at fault. RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane argues that the driver should have known the height of the truck and that the bridge is low. According to Zwane, a driver can feel when the truck is hitting a hard surface, especially when going under a low bridge. He contends that the first thing to do in this situation is to reverse – something that the truck driver did not do. It may very well be true that the driver was at fault, but this explanation is only part of a chromatin whose nucleus is a much bigger issue: the crisis of the collapse of South Africa’s railway network system.

Throughout history, rail transport has been a critical element of the country’s transport infrastructure. South Africa’s railway system, covering 36 000km, connects all major cities and many small towns across the country. It is the most advanced railway system in Africa.

Metrorail, the urban commuter transport service, transports just over two million passengers daily in the industrial provinces of Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. Shosholoza Meyl on the other hand, operates long-distance passenger rail services between the country’s key metros and carries approximately four million passengers annually. But travel across most of the country and what you’ll see are railway lines stripped bare, dangling cables, crumbling buildings and tall weeds that obscure what little remains of the tracks. Less than half of the country’s railway track is functional – with most of it carrying no activity or very low activity due to the extensive vandalism that has occurred over the years.

In 2021, the Brenthurst Foundation released a report titled “Why are There so Many Trucks on the Road and so Few Trains on the Tracks?”. The report found that as a result of operational, managerial and financial decline over the past 35 years, the railways have become progressively more unsafe and unsecured. This has culminated in unchecked theft and sabotage.

The role of organised crime is evident in the sabotage of our railways. These crime syndicates are engaged in cable theft. There has also been a proliferation of scrap-metal dealers, with over 6 000 unregistered operations that are sustained by stolen metal scrap from the rail tracks.

The cost of the destruction to the railway network system goes beyond the billions of rands that taxpayers fork out every year on repairs – only for heavily armed thieves to return and harvest the infrastructure. Two years ago, Transnet reported that it was cancelling about 170 goods trains a month because of a spike in the theft of overhead cables. Exporters of minerals, grain and motor vehicles were the worst affected. As grain exporters have to rely on the highway network, which is more expensive and has less load capacity (even mega-trucks with load capacities of 40-60 tonnes are much more limited than a ship or train), they are forced to pass on the transportation costs to consumers, increasing the cost of food. This is happening amidst high levels of unemployment and poverty, and is pushing South Africa to the brink of food insecurity.

In addition to this, too many trucks on the roads sets parameters for road accidents. Road transport has the highest accident rate by far and trucks are the centre of the problem. According to Southern Africa’s Freight News, 62% of road accidents in South Africa involve trucks. This means that trucks are responsible for the deaths of over half of the 16 000 people killed on our country’s roads every year. But a more insidious problem is that the country has a shortage of at least 3 000 truck drivers.

According to logistics expert, Arnoux Marè, drivers are in such high demand that employers simply do not have the capacity to allow them time off to enhance their skills and improve their abilities. They are required to be behind the wheel every available moment, meeting tight delivery deadlines to maximise profits in the R500 billion trucking industry. It is very likely that the man behind the wheel of the gas tanker that killed so many in Boksburg did not reverse on account of seeking to keep time in a sector where time on the road costs money.

A few months ago, the government announced plans to tackle the issue of trucks on the road through the development of a 10 year road master plan, which it aims to have developed by 2024. The plan will focus on ways to get at least 50 million tonnes of freight and 100 million passengers from road to rail. While this is a step in the right direction, it’s not going to be a quick fix. As the Brenthurst Foundation report argues, the road to strengthening our railway network system is going to be very long and costly, and will demand political will. But it’s a road that must be taken, for if it is not, the gas tanker explosion of the past weekend will become a common feature on our roads.

Mahlatsi is a Researcher at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation, University of Johannesburg