Lotto results: Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
29 December 2022 06:13

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 are:

Lotto: 08, 22, 30, 40, 42, 49 B: 41

Lotto Plus 1: 07, 22, 36, 48, 49, 50 B: 41

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 13, 17, 22, 25, 32 B: 19

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

