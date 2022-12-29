Lotto results: Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 are:

Lotto: 08, 22, 30, 40, 42, 49 B: 41

Lotto Plus 1: 07, 22, 36, 48, 49, 50 B: 41

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 13, 17, 22, 25, 32 B: 19

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (28/12/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/TjGSBO678H #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 28, 2022

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (28/12/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/RZokOYMMpE #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 28, 2022