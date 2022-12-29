Lotto results: Wednesday, 28 December 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 are:
Lotto: 08, 22, 30, 40, 42, 49 B: 41
Lotto Plus 1: 07, 22, 36, 48, 49, 50 B: 41
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 13, 17, 22, 25, 32 B: 19
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
