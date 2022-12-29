Load shedding in 2023 to be as bad as 2022, says energy analyst

CAPE TOWN - South Africans have had to endure in excess of 200 days of power cuts this year, with no sign of the country's energy crisis improving any time soon.

In fact, Eskom has recently warned that prolonged outages will continue to be implemented over the next few months.

While many businesses and factories have closed their doors for the holidays, resulting in a drop in demand for electricity, the country is currently facing Stage 3 power cuts - which will be ramped up to Stage 4 on Thursday afternoon.

"I think it's also extenuated at this time, by the fact that Eskom has taken an opportunity to do a lot of maintenance, in fact record levels of maintenance, so something like 16% of the Eskom's plant is shut down for planned maintenance," said energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Yelland believes the situation is not going to get any easier as the new year begins.

"I think the real test will come in the middle of January...there's going to be a big 'pick up and demand and that's when the system will be really be tested. I have no doubt that load shedding this coming year is going to be as bad, just as bad as this year."