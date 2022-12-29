Limpopo cops on manhunt for 5 suspects who committed robbery at game farm

It's understood that the suspects entered the property on Tuesday night and assaulted the wife of the farm owner.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are on the hunt for five suspects who committed a robbery at a game farm in Musina.

They made off with an undisclosed amount of money. It's understood that the suspects entered the property on Tuesday night and assaulted the wife of the farm owner.

Police said that the suspects took 11 firearms, money in rands, pounds and US dollars.

The suspects fled the scene with the farmer's Toyota Land Cruiser.

Police spokesperson Motlalefa Mojalefa said the criminals made off with "eleven firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash in rands and foreign currency as well as other valuables and fled the scene.”

