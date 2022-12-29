KZN govt appeals for help in identifying people who harassed elderly woman

It is alleged that a group of young women ganged up against the elderly woman, screaming at her, and forcing her to expose her private parts.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development has called on residents of Zakheni township to help identify those responsible for the sexual harassment of a woman who appeared to have a mental illness.

In the clip, one of the women can be seen removing the victim's dress.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

The provincial MEC of the department, Nonhlanhla Khoza also urged people who shared the video on social media platforms to remove it.

"We also encourage our communities to delete the video. Furthermore, they must report the matter with the police, so that we can fight this incident together,” said spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela.

The department said that those involved should face criminal charges.