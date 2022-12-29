KFC to pull back on menu in some locations amidst chicken supply constraints

On Tuesday, the franchise announced the temporary closure of approximately 6% of its stores, saying that others would have limited menu options as a result of the rolling power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Global franchise Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is buckling under pressure due to load shedding.

Not only this, the fast-food chain said that customers might not be able to order their usual chicken meals because it anticipates supply issues.

Stores in Pretoria and KwaZulu-Natal are mostly affected as the demand for fried chicken is higher.

The franchise said that other options would still be available on the menu.

These include their burgers, twisters and wraps.

KFC's chief marketing officer Grant Mcpherson said that they hope to resolve the matter soon.

“At the moment, over the next couple of days, we may have some constraints and we wanted to be transparent with our fans, but as we go into 2023, it should ease up significantly.”

In the meantime, some customers took the opportunity to ask the company to share the famous secret recipe for its chicken.