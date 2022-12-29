Justice proving to be illusive for Krugersdorp gang rape victims

In July, eight women were raped and robbed by a gang of armed men, believed to be zama zamas, while shooting a video at an abandoned mine dump in West Village, Krugersdorp. But five months on, the only arrests made have come to naught.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s a story that rocked the nation: in July, eight women were raped and robbed by a gang of armed men, believed to be zama zamas, while shooting a video at an abandoned mine dump in West Village, Krugersdorp.

But five months on, the only arrests made have come to naught.

And the question is: will there ever be justice for these women?

The West Village area is known as an illegal mining hot spot and has been plagued by crime for years and this shocking incident triggered a massive public uproar and saw police descend on the area in a series of raids over several days.

They rounded up more than 120 people in total.

They were all initially charged with various unrelated crimes, mainly related to illegal immigration.

But 14 were later charged with the rapes as well.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in October withdrew these charges after DNA testing failed to link them to the crime.

And no one else has been charged yet.

Investigations are ongoing.

But for now, that’s cold comfort for the victims of this gruesome crime, and the community at large, who’ve been left living in fear and want to see those responsible behind bars.