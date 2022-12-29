'I am not OK': Black Coffee tweet sparks men's mental health conversation

The short statement that was posted on social media on Wednesday by Nkosinathi Maphumulo, better known as DJ Black Coffee, has once again placed the spotlight on men and their mental health.

CAPE TOWN – "Ay…I’m not OK."

Ay....I'm not ok. ' Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) December 28, 2022

This short statement that was posted on social media on Wednesday by Nkosinathi Maphumulo, better known as DJ Black Coffee, has once again placed the spotlight on men and their mental health.

Tweeps were worried about the star, with some sending him messages of support, while others mocked him.

Atleast you have money, imagine being broke and not being ok at the same time pic.twitter.com/IX3SwK4ecw ' TWAR_SA® (@TwaRSA26) December 28, 2022

Senda R1000 nyana you'll be okay, sometimes giving makes you feel better. pic.twitter.com/CORbxLnG2B ' PapaTumi (@Sello_Madupela) December 28, 2022

You are only human after all, it is okay to not feel okay. Big ups to you for saying it. Most people bottle their emotions on the inside and just before we know it, suicide. Real men don’t hide their emotions. Hope you heal from whatever you are going through ' Dumisani (@Dee_Spambo) December 28, 2022

Men fight silent battles everyday, pray you get through yours. 🖤❤️ ' Tsu. (@Sis_Tsu) December 28, 2022

"Going through some of the comments makes one realise why most men bottle things up and some even take their lives. I hope you listen and offer support to men in your lives when they show vulnerability," the Grammy Award-winning DJ said about the responses to his post.

Black Coffee also shared his wish for men in 2023.

He said that men needed to know that it was alright to break down, cry and ask for support.

This is my wish for other men. pic.twitter.com/JCIi9ZZAtc ' Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) December 28, 2022

If you or someone you know is going through a tough time or just need someone to listen, you can contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group on their 24-hour helpline on 0800 456 789.