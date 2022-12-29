Go

'I am not OK': Black Coffee tweet sparks men's mental health conversation

The short statement that was posted on social media on Wednesday by Nkosinathi Maphumulo, better known as DJ Black Coffee, has once again placed the spotlight on men and their mental health.

DJ Black Coffee. Picture: @RealBlackCoffee/Twitter
29 December 2022 13:15

CAPE TOWN – "Ay…I’m not OK."

Tweeps were worried about the star, with some sending him messages of support, while others mocked him.

"Going through some of the comments makes one realise why most men bottle things up and some even take their lives. I hope you listen and offer support to men in your lives when they show vulnerability," the Grammy Award-winning DJ said about the responses to his post.

Black Coffee also shared his wish for men in 2023.

He said that men needed to know that it was alright to break down, cry and ask for support.

If you or someone you know is going through a tough time or just need someone to listen, you can contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group on their 24-hour helpline on 0800 456 789.

