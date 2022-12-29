GP motorists urged to exercise caution amid rainy conditions

Ten road crashes have been recorded in the province due to rainy weather

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng traffic department said 10 road crashes were recorded in the province due to the inclement weather.

The department said the accidents were minor and there were no fatalities.

Motorists have, however, been warned to adhere to the rules of the road as there is poor visibility in some areas as the heavy rains have left some roads flooded.

“Roads, freeways are wet, slippery and dangerous. Some roads, freeways across the province are flooded,” said Gauteng traffic department spokesperson Obed Sibasa.

Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Concession warned motorists to plan ahead as it expected traffic volumes to increase towards Gauteng from Saturday.