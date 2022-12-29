Fourth suspect in police murder to appear in Strand Magistrates Court on Friday

He was the last to be arrested by the Hawks after the 33-year-old constable's body was found in the Strand community of Lwandle on Christmas Day.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a fourth suspect implicated in the murder of a Cape Town police officer will be heard in the Strand Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Meanwhile, the case against the man's three alleged accomplices was heard in the same court on Wednesday where the matter was remanded.

Two of the suspects already stepped into the dock of the Strand Magistrate's Court while a third suspect, injured during the attack, remained in hospital under police guard.

They are due back in the dock on 10 January 2023 for a formal bail application.

The police constable, who is not yet named, sustained several gunshot and stab wounds.

He was killed after completing his shift - which ended in the early hours of the morning.

Authorities said that before being robbed of his firearm and mobile phone, the slain police officer fired several shots, wounding one of his four alleged attackers.

The gun was since recovered and could become a key piece of evidence in yet another case of a cop murder.