Eskom plant operator appeared in court for stealing diesel

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged an Eskom plant operator appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court for allegedly stealing diesel worth half a million rand.

Wednesday's court appearance follows the 40-year-old man's arrest last week.

Authorities said he was arrested while on suspension at home.

"Through internal investigations, it was established that the plant operator permitted a vehicle to collect the stolen diesel from the site... he declared the diesel tanker empty, and that the old diesel had been offloaded, whereas it was not.

"An internal investigation was conducted by Eskom and the matter was, then, referred to the Hawks Crimes Against the State team," said Hawks spokesman Zinzi Hani.

The matter has been postponed to 24 February 2023 for further investigation.

The alleged diesel thief is out on R50,000 bail.