Durban won't be the same without Mampintsha, says KZN Premier Dube-Ncube

KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited the mourning Maphumulo family on Thursday morning.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government described kwaito and gqom artist Mandlenkosi "Mampintsha" Maphumulo's death as a great loss for the province.

Mampintsha died on Christmas Eve after suffering a stroke that landed him in hospital two weeks ago.

This came scores gathered in Durban for his memorial service that was held at eThekwini Community Church.

[WATCH] Former @ukhozi_fm broadcaster Linda Sibiya, saying Mampintsha should be remembered for his music. Crowds started dancing as one of his songs Umlilo played. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/42cp1HqUH4 ' Nhlanhla Mabaso Bhadela (@_NMabaso) December 29, 2022

Dube-Ncube said Durban will no longer be the same without the artist.

“We know that it would not be KZN, it would not be Durban without Mampintsha and all other artists. The artist industry is actually bleeding with the loss.”

The premier added that the provincial government will ensure that the musician gets a proper send-off.

“The ever-bubbly, the ever-energetic Mampintsha is no more but as provincial government, we saw it fit that we really give one of our own this send-off.”

Mampintsha is set to be buried on Friday at Durban's International Convention Centre.