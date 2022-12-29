CoCT officials plead for responsible alcohol use over the festive season

More than 260 people have found themselves in handcuffs over the past week or so, for a string of offences. There has also been a sharp increase in cases of assault and domestic violence.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's city officials are bemoaning the abuse of alcohol in public these holidays.

More than 260 people have found themselves in handcuffs over the past week or so, for a string of offences.

Nearly 70,000 fines have been dished out.

And with the phones at the city's emergency call centre ringing 24/7, the Metro's security head, JP Smith, said it's clear that alcohol use remains a headache.

"Many of our staff members spent their time patrolling public recreational facilities. Our beaches were incredibly busy, no major incidents were reported, as expected alcohol consumption proved problematic once more. We'll know the exact amount of alcohol that was confiscated once our liquor enforcement unit has logged all of the items received."

Smith has asked everyone to have a safe transition into the new year.

"I am also very concerned about the increase in pedestrian accidents over the long weekend, as well as the many cases of assault and domestic violence that were reported to our public emergency communication centre, and with another long weekend, I renew the appeal to the public to please celebrate responsibly - whether on the road, at the beach or at home."