Boksburg explosion: Truck driver was on the wrong route, says employment agency

Managing director of the company Arnoux Mare said the driver was en route to Botswana from Richard’s Bay.

JOHANNESBURG - Innovative Staffing Solutions said the gas tanker that exploded under a bridge in Boksburg killing 27 people, was on the wrong route.

The Christmas Eve explosion, which is now the subject of multiple investigations, was allegedly caused when a truck transporting liquid gas was stuck under a low-lying bridge.

The driver has been released from jail after initially being arrested on multiple charges of culpable homicide, negligence and malicious damage to property.

Managing director of the company Arnoux Mare said the driver was en route to Botswana from Richard’s Bay.

However, after stopping at a truck stop for a 10-hour rest - he took the wrong exit to get onto the N17 highway leading him to Railway Street.

RELATED:

Mare said the bridge height restriction sign was not visible.

The City of Ekurhuleni said that the signage was the responsibility of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa since the bridge belongs to them.

Mare said the driver’s initial assessment was that the tanker could make it under the bridge, however, he did not realise the road inclined near the end, trapping the last hatch of the trailer under the bridge.

“The driver has basically made a judgement call but his judgment call was not negligent, he had to make a u-turn on a public road or where it is not allowed to – that would definitely be seen as negligent behaviour.”

Mare said investigations on what triggered the explosion are still ongoing.