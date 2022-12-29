Boksburg blast: Truck driver is innocent, says his employment agency

The company’s managing director, Arnoux Mare, said they were relieved that their employee was released from jail, as they believe that he didn’t do anything wrong. Mare said the driver did everything in his power to minimise the damage and followed all protocols.

JOHANNESBURG - Innovative Staffing Solutions said that the driver of the gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve, killing 27 people, is innocent.

The 32-year-old man is being kept at a safe house in Gauteng and is constantly being monitored after receiving death threats.

He was released from jail on Tuesday, following his arrest on multiple charges, including culpable homicide, negligently causing an explosion that resulted in deaths, and malicious damage to property.

Police said he was released on warning, pending further investigations.

The company’s managing director, Arnoux Mare, said they were relieved that their employee was released from jail, as they believe that he didn’t do anything wrong.

Mare said the driver did everything in his power to minimise the damage and followed all protocols.

“Luckily, he sustained no physical injuries, but we will have to see what the long-term damage, if any, from the serious gas inhalation and poisoning that he actually got by staying in the position and trying to move the people away.”

Mare said that the company was complying with all police investigations and would make the driver available to police for further questioning, if needed.

