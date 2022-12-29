Boksburg blast: Family of healthcare worker who died wants justice for victims

A gas tanker exploded outside the Tambo Memorial Hospital at the weekend, killing at least 27 people, including nine healthcare workers.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the families of the nine healthcare workers who died in the Boksburg explosion is calling for justice for the many people who lost their lives.

The family said that justice would bring closure to other families that had been affected by the explosion.

The family of Nompumelelo Shezi, a health worker at the hospital, said that her death had brought much pain and suffering.

Her brother-in-law, Delly Majola, said that seeing Nompumelelo at the mortuary was the most traumatic experience of his life.

"This thing hit us very hard as a family, especially the way she passed on. It was a horrible thing that happened to her and I dont think don't think she deserved something like this."

He said that the family initially underestimated the explosion.

"At first we didn't believe, because we thought it was just minor injuries. It's only when we got the hospital that we found out the seriousness of this."

Majola said that Nompumelelo only succumbed to her injuries on Christmas Day.

"She didn't pass on the same day. She was still alive on the 24th and only passed on the 25th in the afternoon."

Meanwhile, the driver of the gas tanker has been released on warning due to insufficient evidence.