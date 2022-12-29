Boksburg blast death toll rises to 27 - Gauteng Health Dept

The death toll has continued to climb over the past few days and the department’s Motalatale Modiba said that it was now sitting at 27.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that the 27th fatality from the Boksburg explosion was another healthcare worker.

A gas truck exploded outside the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve, injuring dozens.

The death toll has continued to climb over the past few days and the department’s Motalatale Modiba said that it was now sitting at 27.

"We can confirm that as of today, we do have now 27 people that have since passed on as a result of having sustained serious injuries from the Boksburg explosion."

This now includes 10 hospital staff.

"Of the 27 deaths, sadly we again have lost another health worker, which brings the healthcare workers from Tambo Memorial Hospital to 10 who have since passed on. This means that of the 13 staff members who were injured from the blast, only three are still alive and the three are still in critical state in hospital."