ANC insists Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium is fit for its 111th birthday

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC insists that Dr Petrus Molemela stadium - to be used for its upcoming January 8 celebrations in the Free State is in top form, and will be able to cater to crowds as the party marks its 111th birthday.

This is despite a report from the Mangaung acting City Manager, Tebogo Motlashuping, dated 21 December 2022, flagging a series of concerns.

Motlashuping warns that several infrastructure issues could render the stadium as non-complaint, adding that the city cannot afford to put remedial measures in time for the ANC birthday celebration.

The document, which Eyewitness News has seen, says that parts of the stadium have sunk in, toilets facilities have been vandalised and there are no operational lifts nor an electrical and fire safety certificate.

Motlashuping suggests the ANC considers using the Free State's rugby stadium instead.

However, ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe says the ANC has the green light to host its event at the stadium.

"Dr Petrus Molemela stadium is the venue to host the January 8 celebration. All matters were previously 'filed' in relation to the stadium infrastructure have since been cleared."

The ANC's 111th birthday will see Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his first public address since his re-election as party President.