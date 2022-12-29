ANC factions contributing to lack of public confidence in party - analyst

Political analyst Zamo Mbandlwa said that the party was most likely to lose more seats in Parliament as a result of the divisions reflected in its 55th elective conference earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Zamo Mbandlwa said that the African National Congress (ANC)'s internal factions were contributing to the lack of public confidence in the party.

He said that although the party may lead in the 2024 national government elections, the ruling party should become accustomed to a coalition government with opposition parties.

"The ANC is deeply divided, the ANC is killing itself. The ANC of today is actually not uniting those who lost at the conference," Mbandlwa said.