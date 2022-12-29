2022 in 17 photos

It's almost the end of the 2022. Here's a look a back at the year in photos.

KwaZulu-Natal floods

Caption: The remains of houses and a road that were damaged in the floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022. Picture: GCIS

In April, parts of KwaZulu-Natal were hit by devastating floods that resulted in the deaths of more than 460 people and the displacement of thousands.

Operation Dudula

Operation Dudula marched through the streets of Hillbrow on 19 February 2022, delivering a memorandum of demands to different stores. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Dozens of people under the banner of Operation Dudula made headlines throughout the year as they targeted suspected drug dens, unregistered businesses and undocumented foreign nationals who they blame for the bulk of the country's socio-economic woes.

Homeless graduate gets another chance to complete his dreams

Caption: Every day homeless graduate Msawenkosi Gibson Nzimande recycles what he can find on the streets of Sandton to survive and dream of pursuing his dreams. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News told the story of graduate Gibson Nzimande who had been living on the streets of Sandton after a family feud following his mother’s death saw him lose everything in 2019.

After the story was published, there was an outpour of material, financial and emotional support for Nzimande. The 34-year-old is no longer homeless and is continuing his dream to finish his master's degree.

The search for six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla

Caption: EMS personnel at a manhole in Klipspruit West during their search for six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla, who fell into a manhole in Soweto. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Six-year-old Khayalethu died after falling into a manhole at Eco Park in Dlamini, Soweto, while playing with friends.

A weeks-long search operation ended when the child's body was found at the Eldorado Park wastewater plant nearly three weeks after he went missing. He was laid to rest in the Eastern Cape.

Former Transnet big wigs Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh and others arrested

Caption: Former Transnet executives Brian Molefe (left) and Anoj Singh (right) appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 14 October 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Former Transnet bigwigs, Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, and others, were arrested and appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in August 2022.

They’re facing various graft charges linked to Transnet’s now infamous procurement of 1,064 locomotives in 2015 and, specifically, a tender to secure some R30 billion in funding for the project which went to a McKinsey-led consortium in 2012.

The Reed Dance

Caption: Zulu maidens carrying reeds to be presented before the king during the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga. Pictures: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

At least 50,000 maidens gathered in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), on 18 September, where the Zulu royal house hosted the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga.

The event, which was the largest since the COVID-19 pandemic, drew maidens from parts of KZN, Eastern Cape and as far as Botswana.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa

Caption: Misuzulu kaZwelithini was officially recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the reigning monarch of the AmaZulu on 29 October 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Thousands attended the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 29 October.

It was the king's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who handed over a certificate signifying his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of the AmaZulu.

Hennops River revival

Caption: The polluted Hennops river. Picture: Jacques Nelles

For three years, non-governmental organisation Hennops Revival has been cleaning the Hennops River. They’ve removed two million kilograms of waste from the river, yet pollution still remains a problem every year.

EFF protests on the N1

Caption: EFF members blocking the N1 south in Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

EFF members blocked the N1 highway on 1 December 2022 in protest against the release of Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Waluś. The Constitutional Court ordered the justice minister to release Waluś on parole.

Advocate Malesela Teffo shakes up the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Caption: Advocate Malesela Teffo at the Pretoria High Court for the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

From being arrested in court to withdrawing from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Advocate Malesela Teffo has become a controversial character in the trial. Teffo represented four of the men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa. He was struck off the roll of legal practitioners in September.

The ANC's national policy conference

Caption: ANC deputy president David Mabuza walks passed Zweli Mkhize on stage during the party's 6th national policy conference in July. Photo: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

The ANC's 6th national policy conference was held over three days in Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg between 28 and 31 July.

The aftermath of Tembisa protests

Caption: The aftermath of the Tembisa protests in early August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

What started as a protest over service delivery issues quickly turned into a violent rampage after several vehicles and buildings at the Ekurhuleni Customer Care Centre were torched by angry residents in Tembisa in August.

Newly trained officers parade in Pretoria

Caption: Newly trained officers at a passing out ceremony in Pretoria on 13 December 2022. Photo: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Close to 10,000 newly trained officers were appointed to serve the country during their passing-out parade in Pretoria on 13 December.

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed them as servants of the country and urged them to put the needs of residents before their own.

The 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre

Caption: Hundreds of mineworkers and community members have gathered in Marikana on 16 August 2022 for the tenth anniversary of the massacre of 34 mineworkers. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

August 16 officially marked 10 years since 34 protesting mineworkers were shot dead by the police during a wage dispute at Lonmin.

Jukskei River tragedy: Pastor's wife speaks out

Caption: The wife of the pastor whose congregants died in the Jukskei River flooding. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

In an exclusive sitdown with Eyewitness News, the wife of the pastor whose congregants drowned during a baptism ceremony in the Jukskei River spoke out for the first time since the tragedy that happened in December.

SA's roller derby league goes international

Caption: The Golden City Roller league in action. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News spent a day with the Golden City Rollers (GCR), Johannesburg's very own roller derby league and discovered how this niche sport was empowering women. The GCR are the undefeated champions in Africa, who for the first time as a team, competed in the international tournament 'the Camino Al Mictlán'.

Re-electing Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president

Caption: Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as the ANC's president during the party's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec. Photo: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The ANC's 55th national elective conference was held in Nasrec, Johannesburg between 16 and 20 December. It saw the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the party's president and the change of the top six to the top seven.