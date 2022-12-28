Zuma steels for legal fight against Ramaphosa and he won't back down

This pended an application to have the prosecution set aside as unlawful by Ramaphosa, who filed his papers in the Johannesburg High Court earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Then Jacob Zuma foundation confirmed that he would be opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application for an urgent interdict to halt the private prosecution that Zuma instituted against him.

He turned to the courts after Zuma ignored multiple demands to withdraw the private prosecution that was announced the day before the African National Congress’ national elective conference and widely seen as an attempt to force Ramaphosa’s unseating.

The interdict application was expected to be heard on 10 January ahead of Ramaphosa’s first scheduled appearance in the dock on 19 January.

Zuma's foundation condemned the move as “belated”, insisting that the urgency with which Ramaphosa’s brought the interdict application was “clearly simulated, self-created and malicious”.

The foundation also said that the timing of the application, brought on a long weekend, was “clearly intended to cause the maximum inconvenience,” with Zuma now expected to “miraculously” access his legal team, who were “obviously” on holiday.

Nonetheless, it said the former president would “do his best” to meet with his lawyers and that they would issue a more comprehensive statement, thereafter.

The foundation was adamant that the application - which it said constitutes “transparent intimidation tactics and a blatant invitation for undue preferential treatment” – would be opposed, however.