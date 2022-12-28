UK consultancy firm predicts SA will drop 2 spots on World Economic Table

The country currently ranks number 36 on the table, which tracks the size of different economies across the globe and projects changes over the next fifteen years, up to 2037.

JOHANNESBURG - A consultancy firm based in the United Kingdom (UK), the Centre for Economic and Business Research (CEBR), said that South Africa is set to drop two spots on the World Economic League Table (WELT) in 2023.

The country currently ranks number 36 on the table, which tracks the size of different economies across the globe and projects changes over the next 15 years, up to 2037.

The report, released this week, predicted that South Africa would drop to position 38 out of 191 countries in 2023, following a weaker performance in 2022.

CEBR said that South Africa's annual growth of GDP is expected to average 1.3% between 2023 and 2027.

The United States (US) economy is expected to maintain its prime position at the top of the log.

The report predicted South Africa would drop another three spots to 41 in 2027.

The report by the London-based firm comes amid economic uncertainty, with concerns that the global economy could be headed for a recession in 2023.



Higher interest rates intended to curb rising inflation are also expected to continue to dominate the economic picture in 2023.