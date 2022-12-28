Tshegofatso Pule's family gets justice, but bitterness over her murder remains

Pule was eight months pregnant when her boyfriend and father of her unborn child orchestrated her murder in 2020. In March, Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted of Pule's murder and sentenced to life in prison.

JOHANNESBURG - It was a year of justice for the family of slain Tshegofatso Pule.

The 28-year-old woman was shot in the chest and her body hung from a tree in Durban Deep where it was discovered.

"He can get life, double life sentences but his family can still have the chance to go and talk to him, they will still have a chance to ask how he feels about this thing. We don't have that chance anymore with Tshegofatso. If we have to speak to Tshegofatso, we have to visit her grave," one family member said.

These are just some of the words used by Pule's family to describe the kind of year it has been for them.

The family witnessed months of testimony, including from Pule's convicted killer, Muzikayise Malephane, who was commissioned to carry out the murder by her boyfriend, Shoba.

"We were going to hang Miss Pule in Maraisburg. There's a bridge in Maraisburg. But later I went to Maraisburg to scout that bridge, but I noticed that it was highly impossible to hang a person there because it was a very busy street," Malephane told the court.

Shoba tried to sway the court into believing that on the night that Pule left his apartment, he had no idea who picked her up, and that he would ultimately lead Pule to her death.

But acting Judge Stuart Wilson was not convinced.

Shoba was sentenced to life behind bars, a sentence that he's tried to appeal unsuccessfully.