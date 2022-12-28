Tshegofatso Pule murder: Mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba adamant he is not guilty

Ntuthuko Shoba was sentenced to life in prison for killing Tshegofatso Pule, who was eight months pregnant.

JOHANNESBURG - The man who orchestrated the murder of his pregnant girlfriend has refused to admit guilt and has attempted to appeal his conviction.

Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in June 2020.

Shoba's childhood acquaintance, Muzikayise Malephane, admitted to the crime, saying that Shoba agreed to pay him to do it.

He striked a plea bargain with the State, and is currently serving a 20-year sentence.

Shoba returned to the Johannesburg High Court for leave to appeal his sentence and conviction.

His lawyers argued that it is reasonably possible that he did not see or recognise Malephane, who picked Pule up before killing her.

But acting Judge Stuart Wilson remained unconvinced.

"If Mr Shoba's prospects were weak but arguable, I might have been persuaded, but given the consequences of my decision for him, I should grant leave to appeal even if I thought the appeal stood only a remote chance of success. But on the material before me, I cannot conclude that Mr Shoba's prospects of success rise even to the remote in those circumstances, there's no sufficiently compelling reason to grant leave to appeal."

Shoba was denied leave to appeal but he could still petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for another shot at freedom.