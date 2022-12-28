Shopping malls an easy target for criminals, says Cele
Cele lead the festive season inspection in Durban on Tuesday, visiting three malls in KwaZulu-Natal - one in Pietermaritzburg and two in Durban.
DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said they have identified shopping malls as crime hotspots, especially during the festive season.
Cele lead the festive season inspection in Durban on Tuesday.
The minister visited three malls in KwaZulu-Natal - one in Pietermaritzburg and two in Durban.
He said police and private security companies have formed working relationships to safeguard malls.
In the past, stores in the city centre have been seen as easy targets, however, shopping malls are now increasingly becoming targets for criminals.
“Those places of interest, the places that can be attacked - jewellery shops are one of them and the designer clothes of late are becoming a target by these guys, including banks," said Cele.
The minister said it is important for both police and private security companies to join hands in keeping malls safe.
[WATCH] Police Minister Bheki Cele and a large number of law enforcement agencies embarking on a roadblock on the N3 highway in Pietermaritzburg, KZN. This is part of the festive season inspections. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/CsJvS5QZgY' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 27, 2022