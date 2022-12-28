PowerBall results: Tuesday, 27 December 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 27 December 2022 are as follows:
PowerBall: 03, 19, 24, 28, 45 PB: 12
PowerBall Plus: 25, 32, 35, 41, 49 PB: 16
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
