Police appeal for information on murder of cop found in Soweto

JOHANNESBURG - Police are appealing for information on the murder of an officer whose body was discovered in Soweto on Christmas Day.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe says, according to preliminary reports, the 41-year-old sergeant was parked on a bridge when he came under attack.

He was shot and killed, and his body was dumped in a river below.

Mathe said the motive for the attack is still being investigated.

"The police officer's belongings - including two cellphones, his vehicle and its key were found on the scene, ruling out robbery as a motive for the attack."

In the meantime, they’re appealing for information.

"Community members in and around the area as well as those who may have information on the incident are encouraged to come forward with information to assist police investigations."