OR Tambo International Airport working to resolve flight delays - Acsa

Although Acsa confirmed that its technicians had resolved the fuel line challenges, angry passengers said that the flight delays were still continuing.

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that they were working to resolve flight delays at OR Tambo International Airport caused by a backlog since earlier on Wednesday morning.

This after multiple aircraft were met with refuelling challenges due to a breakdown in the main fuel valve.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) insists that it’s not a fuel shortage as some have been saying but rather due to a technical problem.

The airport is successfully clearing the backlog of flights scheduled to depart this morning. Thank you for your patience, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused. Regards, NK ORTambo (@ortambo_int) December 28, 2022

The flight delays come during the peak of the busiest holiday season that airports have seen since the pandemic.

It is understood that both domestic and international airlines at OR Tambo International Airport have been grounded since earlier on Wednesday morning.

Affected airline FlySafair was the first to notify passengers that arrivals and departures to the Johannesburg-based airport would be delayed.

Airport management later confirmed that the fuel storage facility was experiencing challenges pumping fuel to the main hydrant system.

The impaired fuel system resulted in delays, starting with the airport's fuel browsers that manually transport fuel to the aircraft.

Although the fuel lines have now been resolved, customers have received no time frame as to when their flights will be restored.