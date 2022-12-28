NICD warns of measles outbreak, urges parents to vaccinate kids

The disease can easily spread in the air through coughing and sneezing and is common among children between three and five years old.

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) warned of a looming spike in the measles outbreak.

It is common among children between three and five years old.

The NICD said that the latest reported cases came from Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and North West.

NICD’s Dr Kerrigan McCarthy said parents with children under the age of five need to visit healthcare facilities for vaccination.

"There's protocol to follow if a case of measles is identified, we call it green vaccination. That is where all the contacts under the age of five being in contact with measles receive measles vaccine, and this has been effective in containing measles cases."

McCarthy said what's worrying is the potential of vaccine stockouts in areas where the disease is being identified.

"One of the reasons for this is the number of difficulties from the service delivery side with vaccines stockouts, also a number of difficulties related to healthcare access, and parental adherence to vaccination schedules."