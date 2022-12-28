New Whitney Houston movie receives mixed reviews

According to the synopsis, the film is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. It’s a no holds barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind the voice.

The highly anticipated _'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody' _movie about the life of the legendary songstress, has received both praise and criticism.

The feature film was released last Friday.

The biopic, stars Bafta award winner Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci and Ashton Sanders.

It was written by Anthony McCarten, directed by Kasi Lemmons and produced by Clive Davis.

Social media users seem to be divided on the movie.

Some called it amazing, while others not only criticised the lead actress but said that the script was poorly written.

If you are a Whitney Houston fan or just want to check out what the hype is about, the movie is available in South African cinemas.

ok i wasn’t really sold with the new whitney houston movie ' TRISH (@trizzyitsTrish) December 28, 2022

Whitney Houston’s movie was amazing✨ ' Bonita; 🎀 (@PrettyLysaaa) December 28, 2022

This Whitney Houston movie should have been a Clive & Whitney movie, focused on Clive Davis's relationship with Whitney from his perspective. That would have been a much better story. #WhitneyHoustonMovie ' RnBJunkie12 (@RnBJunkie12) December 28, 2022

This Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance Movie is so bad. The script was poorly written and the editing was horrible. They skipped through so much of Whitney's life that they really didn't tell much of her story at all. #WhitneyHoustonMovie ' RnBJunkie12 (@RnBJunkie12) December 28, 2022

The Whitney Houston movie was phenomenal and I’m glad they really dived into the Robin storyline. To think that “I wanna dance with somebody” had a queer undertone for Whitney is everything, I was shook. ' lady whistleboy (@ericvalv) December 28, 2022

I just got back from watching Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody... That movie was amazing!



And Naomi Ackie, girrrlll YOU DID THE ROLE JUSTICE. I had goosebumps all throughout the film because the voice was ABSOLUTELY ON POINT. Had me in my feels the entire movie. ' Jeremy Sinclair #ฺNET (@sinclairinat0r) December 28, 2022

A life as complex and storied as Whitney Houston’s deserved more than a 2.5-hour movie.



The movie wasn’t terrible but it did fall flat in a lot of areas, in my opinion. 5 out of 10 for me. ' TJB (@ItsTamone) December 28, 2022

Whitney Houston movie 12/10 as expected ' lex :-) (@lexslikee) December 28, 2022

I usually do not give movie reviews. The new Whitney Houston movie sucked. Stay home and just play all her music. Script did not dig deep at all. ' Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) December 28, 2022