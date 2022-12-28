Go

New Whitney Houston movie receives mixed reviews

According to the synopsis, the film is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. It’s a no holds barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind the voice.

Naomi Ackie plays Whitney Houston in the biopic 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ PICTURE CREDIT: Whitney Houston/Instagram
28 December 2022 13:56

The highly anticipated _'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody' _movie about the life of the legendary songstress, has received both praise and criticism.

The feature film was released last Friday.

The biopic, stars Bafta award winner Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci and Ashton Sanders.

It was written by Anthony McCarten, directed by Kasi Lemmons and produced by Clive Davis.

Social media users seem to be divided on the movie.

Some called it amazing, while others not only criticised the lead actress but said that the script was poorly written.

If you are a Whitney Houston fan or just want to check out what the hype is about, the movie is available in South African cinemas.

