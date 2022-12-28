Letter accusing ANC leaders of vote buying is fraudulent, says Mtolo

Mtolo said the delegate whose signature can be seen on the letter, Thabang Mdletshe, has denied any knowledge of it.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress' (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal secretary, Bheki Mtolo said the letter that has been making rounds, accusing ANC leaders of vote buying is fraudulent.

The letter, which surfaced on Tuesday is a request for the party's electoral commission to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa, Gwede Mantashe and Bejani Chauke - as they allegedly bought votes during the party's recently held conference.

Speaking to Thabo-Shole Mashao earlier on 702, Mtolo said the delegate whose signature can be seen on the letter, Thabang Mdletshe, has denied any knowledge of it.

He said the party does not know who the author of the letter is, and it is an attempt to paint the conference in a bad light.

"There are...people who just want to bring the mud on the conference, I don't know why because what it seeks to do is to delegitimatise the legitimate leaders," said Mtolo.

He said there is nothing for the electoral committee to investigate.

"I believe the information, the letter... is a fraudulent complaint. It means there's no complaint, there's no need to start an investigation because you can't start an investigation."

