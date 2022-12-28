Lack of water supply slows service delivery in Nelson Mandela Municipality

With the Eastern Cape province experiencing an ongoing drought - dam levels are only sitting around 16.5%.

JOHANNESBURG - Director of water distribution at the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Joseph Tsatsire said that 30 mega-litres are being added to the grid to ensure the city is water resilient.

Tsatsire said the lack of water supply has slowed service delivery across the city - especially in informal settlements.

"The case that is being reported currently is not an issue of reservoirs running dry, it's an issue of informal settlements that have been actually battling with water for quite some time, primarily this issue around them protesting and actually refusing us access into that area. We made an undertaking with them that we will actually facilitate a running tap into that area.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality also struggles with irrigation and pipe leaks that have worsened the water crisis in the city.

However, Tsatsire said, they have been able to attend to reports of leaks, faster than ever before.

"You know, we get to that leak in about three to four days from where we are, it used to sit at least 15 days and I think at this point in time we are at about three to four days. I'm quite happy, I'm sure in time with more resources we will be able to respond..."