Labour Dept to assist Tambo Hospital employees affected by Boksburg blast

The department said that it would, through its entities, provide relief to the workers who survived the Boksburg explosion.

JOHANNESBURG - The Employment and Labour Department said that it would be providing financial assistance to employees of the Tambo Memorial Hospital who had been affected by the Boksburg explosion.

A gas truck exploded outside the hospital in Boksburg at the weekend, leaving at least 18 people dead and several critically injured.

The truck got stuck under a low-lying bridge before it exploded, damaging nearby homes and parts of the hospital.

The department will also provide financial relief to the families of the workers who lost their lives due to the incident.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) would be made available to assist the affected people during this time of difficulty.

"It is regrettable that a number of people, including patients and staff members, suffered injuries and some lost their lives," department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said.

Furthermore, Nxesi added that the compensation fund had also been provided as a measure of relief.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Health Department has temporarily suspended visits at the Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The department's spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said that friends and relatives of admitted patients would only be allowed for visits once the damage at the hospital was attended to.

"We request that the public be patient with us as visits are temporarily suspended while the situation is being attended to."