'Just share the recipe': Mzansi reacts to temporary closure of some KFC outlets

In a social media post on Tuesday, the fast-food chain said that some of its restaurants would be temporarily closed and certain menu items unavailable due to ongoing power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - Fans of KFC are not happy at all.

We are sorry, but due to the ongoing loadshedding, some of our restaurants will be temporarily closed, while others may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items.

We apologise for the inconvenience and will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/RTkWRQLDjO ' KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) December 27, 2022

KFC apologised to customers for the inconvenience that this may cause and said they would be back soon.

But loyalists to the brand are struggling to come to terms with this.

There were those who called on KFC to share the secret recipe so that they could make the famous chicken themselves.

Some were left asking why a company as big as KFC doesn’t just invest in more generators.

Meanwhile, others were concerned about how this would affect the jobs of those employed at the temporarily closed outlets.

Just share the recipe. ' olwetu (@xzoif) December 27, 2022

Make the 11 Spices and herbs public. We will take it from there ' Ncumi🇿🇦 (@Ncumisa_Tatani) December 27, 2022

Buy generators with the R2 we already donating ' Medwin (@Patovipir) December 28, 2022

Load shedding is here to stay, please make a plan ' Mbali Mashinini (@mbalis_bakery) December 27, 2022

Be serious @kfc there is always back up plans like generators and solar energy. With the amount of money you have do not tell me you can’t afford these alternatives. Be serious ' Lisa Campbell (@RealFun05266982) December 27, 2022

Generators cost a lot, I guess some restaurants don't have enough foot traffic to warrant an extra cost of a generator. May God help our country. ' Senzelwe_King (@senzelwe_mzila) December 27, 2022

An opportunity to empower the locals, why not subcontract the frying. After all, it’s frozen ingredients anyway and fresh vegetables. ' Mapondera Fungai A. 🇿🇼🇨🇭 (@MaponderaFA) December 27, 2022

How many jobs are at risk? @Eskom_SA, @CyrilRamaphosa and @MYANC I hope you are proud of your handiwork. ' Jock Brilliant (@JockBrilliant) December 27, 2022

@KFCSA this sounds like #fakenews. You failed to plan, nothing to do with loadshedding...else all fast foods, and your competitors would be in same boat. You are lying to your customers and blaming the only #scapegoat that cannot be proven. Sis!! ' Wonderer (@2towonder) December 27, 2022