'Just share the recipe': Mzansi reacts to temporary closure of some KFC outlets

In a social media post on Tuesday, the fast-food chain said that some of its restaurants would be temporarily closed and certain menu items unavailable due to ongoing power cuts.

Picture: KFC/Instagram
28 December 2022 09:27

CAPE TOWN - Fans of KFC are not happy at all.

KFC apologised to customers for the inconvenience that this may cause and said they would be back soon.

But loyalists to the brand are struggling to come to terms with this.

There were those who called on KFC to share the secret recipe so that they could make the famous chicken themselves.

Some were left asking why a company as big as KFC doesn’t just invest in more generators.

Meanwhile, others were concerned about how this would affect the jobs of those employed at the temporarily closed outlets.

